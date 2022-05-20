Infinix is all set to launch its Infinix Note 12 series Doctor Strange Edition in India today at 12 pm on Flipkart. The company has teamed up with Marvel Studios to celebrate the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness movie. So, the Note 12 series phones will ship in special MCU box packaging. Also Read - Infinix Note 12 VIP with 120W charging unveiled, Note 12 (G96) tags along

The Infinix Note 12 series will include Infinix Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo. Both the models are confirmed to be powered by MediaTek chipsets, more specifically, the Helio SoCs. That being said, both will be 4G handsets. Also Read - Infinix Note 12 series to launch on May 20 in India: All you need to know

Infinix Note 12 series expected specifications, features

The Infinix Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo will come with AMOLED panels. The duo will feature a 6.7-inch display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It will have a 60Hz screen refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The vanilla Note 12 will have a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, whereas, the Infinix Note 12 Turbo will be powered by the Helio G96 chipset.

The Note 12 will have a 4GB/64GB variant and a 6GB/128GB variant. On the other hand, the Note 12 Turbo will arrive in an 8GB/128GB variant.

In terms of camera, a 50MP triple camera system and a 16MP selfie snapper are expected to be there on the phones. The series will boot on Android 12 out of the box.

As for the battery, the series is expected to come with a big 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Talking about the partnership with Marvel Studios for this series, Anish Kapoor, CEO Infinix India, said,“We are excited to unveil the Note 12 Series in partnership with Marvel Studios for their upcoming movie ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ which is building up to be one of the biggest movies of the year. Like Doctor Strange will be featured in multiple avatars similarly, the NOTE 12 Series will also be coming in multiple variants.”