Infinix Note 12 Turbo, Infinix Note 12 launched in India: Check details

Infinix Note 12 Turbo, Infinix Note 12 launched in India: Price, specifications and more

The Infinix Note 12 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ 60Hz AMOLED panel offering a 1080 x 2400 resolution.

Infinix on Friday launched two new Note 12 series smartphones ‘Infinix Note 12 Turbo’ and the vanilla ‘Infinix Note 12’ devices in collaboration with Marvel Studios in India. The smartphone maker has teamed up with Marvel Studios to celebrate the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness movie. Both the Infinix Note 12 series devices are priced under Rs 15,000 in India and are powered by MediaTek Helio chipsets.

Infinix Note 12, Infinix Note 12 Turbo price and availability in India

While Note 12 will be available at as low as Rs 11999 (4+ 64 GB) and Rs 12,999 (6 + 128 GB), Note 12 Turbo will come at a price of Rs 14,999 (8+128 GB). However, Axis Bank consumers can avail an instant discounts worth Rs 1000 on purchases made through Axis Bank Credit and Debit card. Additionally, they can will be able to grab NOTE 12 (6 +128GB) at a No-Cost-EMI of Rs 2000/month. For other customers, Infinix is also rolling out 3 and 6-month No-Cost-EMI on all banks (including Axis Bank), Bajaj Finserv EMI, Flipkart pay later on all Note 12 (4GB/6GB/8GB) memory variants. The smartphones will be sold exclusively through Flipkart.

Infinix Note 12 Specifications

The Infinix Note 12 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ 60Hz AMOLED panel offering a 1080 x 2400 resolution. The smartphone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G88 processor with two fast ARM Cortex-A75 cores with up to 2 GHz and six small ARM Cortex-A55 with up to 1.8 GHz. It comes with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. However, the storage can be further expanded with the help of a MicroSD card.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. In terms of software, the smartphone will run Android 11 out of the box.

The Infinix smartphone houses a 50MP main lens, 2MP depth lens, and an AI lens. There is a 16MP selfie snapper on the front.

It also comes with additional features like MediaTek Hyper Engine 2.0 gaming suite, dual speaker with DTS, a 6-layer graphene cooling system, XOS 10.6, a fingerprint scanner and more.

Infinix Note 12 Turbo Specifications

Infinix Note 12 Turbo features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen offering a 1080 x 2400 Full HD+ resolution. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G96 Ultra Gaming Processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The smartphone he comes with a 50MP main lens + 2 MP Depth Lens + AI lens, while there is a 16MP selfie shooter too. The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

In addition, the Note 12 Turbo also comes with a dual speaker setup with DTS, 10-layers Graphene Cooling System, XOS 10.6 based on Android 12, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

  • Published Date: May 20, 2022 1:10 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 20, 2022 2:01 PM IST

