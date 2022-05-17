Infinix has scheduled to launch the Infinix Note 12 series on May 20 in India. However, the brand has already launched the Note 12 series in the global markets. Today, it launched two new additions to the series dubbed Infinix Note 12 VIP and Note 12 (G96). The Note 12 VIP steals the show with its 120W fast charging and 108MP cameras. Also Read - Infinix Note 12 series to launch on May 20 in India: All you need to know

Infinix Note 12 VIP Specifications and Features

Infinix Note 12 VIP comes with a 6.7-inch display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It has a water-drop notch panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and DCI-P3 color gamut. It has 10-bit colors and a 93.1% screen-to-body ratio. Also Read - Infinix Zero 5G review: Gorgeous design, but is that enough

Also Read - Best Dimensity 900 chipset smartphones to buy in February 2022: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, Oppo Reno 7, & more

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It also has an additional 5GB of expandable RAM and up to 2TB of expandable storage.

One of its major highlights is fast charging. The smartphone supports 120W fast charging technology that is claimed to charge the phone from 0% to 100% in just 17 minutes. The battery that the phone has is a 4,500mAh cell. Infinix says that the fast charger that it ships with comes with 103 protection features and 18 temperature sensors. The phone itself has 9 layers of graphene and a vapor chamber for better heat dissipation.

It boasts a 108MP main camera with an f/1.75 aperture. It is assisted by a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a depth sensor. It also supports laser detection autofocus. Upfront, it has a 16MP main lens for selfies. The device boots on Android 12 OS and has XOS 10.6 on top.

Infinix Note 12 (G96) Specifications

As the same suggests, the Infinix Note 12 (G96) comes powered by the MediaTek Helio G96. It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The Note 12 (G96) also has a 5GB expandable RAM support. It also has a microSD card slot for additional storage.

On the camera front, it has a 50MP main lens and a 2MP auxiliary sensor. There’s a 16MP selfie camera similar to the Note 12 VIP. The phone runs on Android 12 OS and has XOS 10.6 skin.

Infinix Note 12 VIP, Infinix Note 12 (G96) Price and colors

The Infinix Note 12 VIP costs $300(roughly Rs. 23,250) and has Force Black and Cayenne Grey color options. On the other hand, the Infinix Note 12 (G96) starts at $200(roughly Rs. 15,500). It has Force Black, Sapphire Blue, and Snowfall color variants.

There’s no information on the India release of the phones. But on May 20, we expect to see the vanilla Note 12 (G88) edition.