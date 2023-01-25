Infinix on Wednesday launched a new entry-level smartphone in India dubbed Infinix Note 12i. The Note 12i comes with a bright AMOLED panel, a slim design, and 50MP cameras. Also Read - OnePlus 11R 5G launch date may just have been revealed by Amazon

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek chipset and is priced under Rs 10,000. Also Read - Data Privacy Day: Apple unveils new education, awareness efforts, and short clip on privacy

Infinix Note 12i price in India, offers, and color options

The Infinix Note 12i is priced at Rs 9,999 for the lone 4GB + 64GB variant. However, there’s a cashback offer by Jio, wherein users can get an additional Rs 1,000 off by locking their phone on the Jio SIM for 30 months. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra prices leaked ahead of launch

If the Jio cashback is considered, the phone’s price comes down to Rs 8,999. It has the following color options – Metaverse Blue and Force Black.

The smartphone will go on sale at 12 PM on January 30. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Infinix Note 12i specifications

The Infinix Note 12i comes with a 6.7-inch water-drop notch display with an FHD+ resolution and 1000 nits peak brightness. It has a standard 60Hz refresh rate but supports Widevine L1 certification. It boasts a slim form factor measuring 7.8mm in thickness.

It is powered by the 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 3GB of virtual RAM making the total RAM up to 7GB. It has 64GB of internal storage with a MicroSD slot for storage expandability up to 512GB.

The device has a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens. It is assisted by 2MP secondary lens and a QVGA sensor. Upfront, it has an 8MP camera for taking selfie images.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.

The smartphone boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has XOS 12 on top of it. It has dual-SIM 4G, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.0 support. It has a side-mounted fingerprint and support for facial unlock.