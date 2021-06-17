Infinix NOW flagship smartphone leaks: Curved display, large cameras

Most of you may know Infinix for the multiple cheap phones running on old MediaTek processors and shoddy user experiences. That’s an image no brand would like to own, especially after competing in the market for a few years now. To change that, the company seems to be working on a flagship premium smartphone, as the leaks suggest. In fact, Infinix could gain bragging rights with its NOW flagship series. Also Read - Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro price in India starts at Rs 10,990: Check top specs, other details

Leaked renders of an Infinix smartphone are doing rounds of the Internet, showing a phone more akin to the Motorola Edge+ from last year. There’s a curved edge display, large cameras and a premium design that’s very unlike an Infinix smartphone. Since there’s NOW scribbled at the back of the phone, we assume that’s the name of this flagship series. Also Read - Infinix Hot 10S launched, will go up against Redmi Note 9 Power in India

Infinix NOW could be the new flagship series

While the specifications are yet to be revealed, the Infinix NOW appears to be a top-grade flagship phone. The display curved around rapidly towards the edges similar to the Motorola Edge+. The bezels are narrow and the front camera sits inside a tiny punch-hole cutout. The display also features an in-display fingerprint scanner solution. Also Read - Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro NFC launched: Price, specifications

The curved display makes the phone thick but it does leave ample space for the side buttons. There’s also a USB-C port along with a loudspeaker grille and a SIM tray. The camera bump is prominent, suggesting some serious hardware underneath.

It is the rear where things become interesting. The main camera seems to have a large sensor accompanied by a few other camera sensors. The layout is reminiscent of the Vivo X60 series camera designs. It is possible that Infinix could be using the Samsung 50MP GN2 sensor that we saw previously on the Mi 11 Ultra. There could also be an ultra-wide camera as well as a periscope-style telephoto camera. The design is too busy at the back with a large “NOW’ logo inscribed.

This exact phone was teased alongside the 160W charger that leaked a few days ago. Hence, the phone could debut the anticipated 160W charging solution. This could theoretically beat the 120W solution from Oppo.

While the XDA report does not reveal any specifications, it seems that Infinix could be going all out with this one. There’s a possibility that the phone could rely on the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip, which is currently the most powerful MTK chip around. Infinix has always used MediaTek chips for a majority of its phones in the past.