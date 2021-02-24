Infinix launched Infinix Smart 5 which is packed with new features and specifications. Infinix Smart 5 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Infinix also launched its Infinix Hot 10 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Infinix Smart 5 and Infinix Hot 10. Also Read - Infinix Smart 5 vs Poco M2 - Check Out Full Comparison with Full Specifications, Price in India, and Many More Features

Display and Design-The screen of Infinix Smart 5 is 6.82-inch, whereas the screen of Infinix Hot 10 is 6.78 INCH. The Infinix Smart 5 has a screen resolution of 1640 x 720, whereas the Infinix Hot 10 has a screen resolution of 720*1640.

Price-The price range of Infinix Smart 5 and Infinix Hot 10 is based on their different variants. Infinix Smart 5 of 2GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 7199, whereas Infinix Hot 10 of 3GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 9999.

Camera -The Infinix Smart 5 has a 13MP+quad LED camera, whereas the Infinix Hot 10 has a 16MP+2MP+2MP+AI LENS camera. On the front the Infinix Smart 5 has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Infinix Hot 10 has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Smart 5 is powered by 6,000mAh as compared to the battery of Infinix Hot 10 of 5200mAh.

OS-The Infinix Smart 5 runs on Android 10, whereas the Infinix Hot 10 runs on Android 10. The Infinix Smart 5 is powered by MediaTek Helio G25, whereas the Infinix Hot 10 is powered by Helio G70 Gaming processor.