Infinix has launched the Infinix Smart 5 smartphone priced starting at 7199 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Micromax also launched the Micromax In 1b smartphone The Micromax In 1b is priced starting at 6999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Infinix Smart 5 and Micromax In 1b across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Infinix Smart 5 features a 6.82-inch with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720. Meanwhile the Micromax In 1b features a 6.52-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1600.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Infinix Smart 5 features a MediaTek Helio G25. Meanwhile, the Micromax In 1b features a MediaTek Helio G35

Price-The price range of Infinix Smart 5 and Micromax In 1b is based on their different variants. Infinix Smart 5 of 2GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 7199, whereas Micromax In 1b of 2GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 6999.

Camera -The Infinix Smart 5 has a 13MP+quad LED camera, whereas the Micromax In 1b has a 13MP+2MP camera. On the front the Infinix Smart 5 has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Micromax In 1b has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Smart 5 is powered by 6,000mAh as compared to the battery of Micromax In 1b of 5000mAh. The Infinix Smart 5 runs on Android 10, whereas the Micromax In 1b runs on Android 10