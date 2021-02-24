Infinix has launched the Infinix Smart 5 smartphone priced starting at 7199 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Micromax also launched the Micromax In Note 1 smartphone The Micromax In Note 1 is priced starting at 10999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Infinix Smart 5 and Micromax In Note 1 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Infinix Smart 5 vs Poco M2 - Check Out Full Comparison with Full Specifications, Price in India, and Many More Features

Display and Design-The Infinix Smart 5 features a 6.82-inch with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720. Meanwhile the Micromax In Note 1 features a 6.67-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Infinix Smart 5 features a MediaTek Helio G25. Meanwhile, the Micromax In Note 1 features a MediaTek Helio G85

Price-The price range of Infinix Smart 5 and Micromax In Note 1 is based on their different variants. Infinix Smart 5 of 2GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 7199, whereas Micromax In Note 1 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999.

Camera -The Infinix Smart 5 has a 13MP+quad LED camera, whereas the Micromax In Note 1 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Infinix Smart 5 has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Micromax In Note 1 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Smart 5 is powered by 6,000mAh as compared to the battery of Micromax In Note 1 of 5000mAh. The Infinix Smart 5 runs on Android 10, whereas the Micromax In Note 1 runs on Android 10