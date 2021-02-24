Infinix launched Infinix Smart 5 which is packed with new features and specifications. Infinix Smart 5 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Motorola also launched its Motorola Moto G9 Power with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Infinix Smart 5 and Motorola Moto G9 Power. Also Read - Infinix Smart 5 vs Poco M2 - Check Out Full Comparison with Full Specifications, Price in India, and Many More Features

Display and Design-The screen of Infinix Smart 5 is 6.82-inch, whereas the screen of Motorola Moto G9 Power is 6.8 inch. The Infinix Smart 5 has a screen resolution of 1640 x 720, whereas the Motorola Moto G9 Power has a screen resolution of 720×1640.

Price-The price range of Infinix Smart 5 and Motorola Moto G9 Power is based on their different variants. Infinix Smart 5 of 2GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 7199, whereas Motorola Moto G9 Power of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB is priced at 11999.

Camera -The Infinix Smart 5 has a 13MP+quad LED camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G9 Power has a 64MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Infinix Smart 5 has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G9 Power has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Smart 5 is powered by 6,000mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G9 Power of 6000 mAh.

OS-The Infinix Smart 5 runs on Android 10, whereas the Motorola Moto G9 Power runs on Android 10. The Infinix Smart 5 is powered by MediaTek Helio G25, whereas the Motorola Moto G9 Power is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662.