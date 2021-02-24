Infinix has launched the Infinix Smart 5 smartphone priced starting at 7199 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also launched the Oppo A15s smartphone The Oppo A15s is priced starting at 11490 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Infinix Smart 5 and Oppo A15s across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Infinix Smart 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9A - Check Out Latest Comparison with Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Display and Design-The Infinix Smart 5 features a 6.82-inch with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720. Meanwhile the Oppo A15s features a 6.52 inch with a screen resolution of 1600×720.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Infinix Smart 5 features a MediaTek Helio G25. Meanwhile, the Oppo A15s features a MediaTek Helio P35

Price-The price range of Infinix Smart 5 and Oppo A15s is based on their different variants. Infinix Smart 5 of 2GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 7199, whereas Oppo A15s of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11490.

Camera -The Infinix Smart 5 has a 13MP+quad LED camera, whereas the Oppo A15s has a 13MP +2MP +2MP camera. On the front the Infinix Smart 5 has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo A15s has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Smart 5 is powered by 6,000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo A15s of 4230mAh. The Infinix Smart 5 runs on Android 10, whereas the Oppo A15s runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10