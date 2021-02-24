Infinix has launched the Infinix Smart 5 smartphone priced starting at 7199 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Poco also launched the Poco M2 smartphone The Poco M2 is priced starting at 10999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Infinix Smart 5 and Poco M2 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Infinix Smart 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9A - Check Out Latest Comparison with Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Display and Design-The Infinix Smart 5 features a 6.82-inch with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720. Meanwhile the Poco M2 features a 6.53 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Infinix Smart 5 features a MediaTek Helio G25. Meanwhile, the Poco M2 features a Media Tek Helio G80

Price-The price range of Infinix Smart 5 and Poco M2 is based on their different variants. Infinix Smart 5 of 2GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 7199, whereas Poco M2 of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999.

Camera -The Infinix Smart 5 has a 13MP+quad LED camera, whereas the Poco M2 has a 13MP +8MP +5MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Infinix Smart 5 has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Poco M2 has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Smart 5 is powered by 6,000mAh as compared to the battery of Poco M2 of 5000mah. The Infinix Smart 5 runs on Android 10, whereas the Poco M2 runs on MIUI 11 Based on Android 10