Infinix has launched the Infinix Smart 5 smartphone priced starting at 7199 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme Narzo 20 smartphone The Realme Narzo 20 is priced starting at 10499 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Infinix Smart 5 and Realme Narzo 20 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Infinix Smart 5 features a 6.82-inch with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720. Meanwhile the Realme Narzo 20 features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of HD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Infinix Smart 5 features a MediaTek Helio G25. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20 features a MediaTek Helio G85

Price-The price range of Infinix Smart 5 and Realme Narzo 20 is based on their different variants. Infinix Smart 5 of 2GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 7199, whereas Realme Narzo 20 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10499.

Camera -The Infinix Smart 5 has a 13MP+quad LED camera, whereas the Realme Narzo 20 has a 48MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Infinix Smart 5 has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme Narzo 20 has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Smart 5 is powered by 6,000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 20 of 6000mAh. The Infinix Smart 5 runs on Android 10, whereas the Realme Narzo 20 runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10