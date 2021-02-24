Infinix has launched the Infinix Smart 5 smartphone priced starting at 7199 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Tecno also launched the Tecno Spark 6 Go smartphone The Tecno Spark 6 Go is priced starting at 8499 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Infinix Smart 5 and Tecno Spark 6 Go across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Infinix Smart 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9A - Check Out Latest Comparison with Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Display and Design-The Infinix Smart 5 features a 6.82-inch with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720. Meanwhile the Tecno Spark 6 Go features a 6.5-inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Infinix Smart 5 features a MediaTek Helio G25. Meanwhile, the Tecno Spark 6 Go features a MediaTek Helio A25 SoC

Price-The price range of Infinix Smart 5 and Tecno Spark 6 Go is based on their different variants. Infinix Smart 5 of 2GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 7199, whereas Tecno Spark 6 Go of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8499.

Camera -The Infinix Smart 5 has a 13MP+quad LED camera, whereas the Tecno Spark 6 Go has a 13MP+AI lens camera. On the front the Infinix Smart 5 has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Tecno Spark 6 Go has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Smart 5 is powered by 6,000mAh as compared to the battery of Tecno Spark 6 Go of 5,000mAh. The Infinix Smart 5 runs on Android 10, whereas the Tecno Spark 6 Go runs on Android 10