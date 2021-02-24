Infinix has launched the Infinix Smart 5 smartphone priced starting at 7199 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo Y12s smartphone The Vivo Y12s is priced starting at 9990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Infinix Smart 5 and Vivo Y12s across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Infinix Smart 5 vs Realme Narzo 20 - Check Out Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Display and Design-The Infinix Smart 5 features a 6.82-inch with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720. Meanwhile the Vivo Y12s features a 6.51 inch with a screen resolution of 1600*720.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Infinix Smart 5 features a MediaTek Helio G25. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y12s features a Helio P35

Price-The price range of Infinix Smart 5 and Vivo Y12s is based on their different variants. Infinix Smart 5 of 2GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 7199, whereas Vivo Y12s of 3GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 9990.

Camera -The Infinix Smart 5 has a 13MP+quad LED camera, whereas the Vivo Y12s has a 13MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Infinix Smart 5 has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo Y12s has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Smart 5 is powered by 6,000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo Y12s of 5000mAh. The Infinix Smart 5 runs on Android 10, whereas the Vivo Y12s runs on Funtouch OS 11 Android 10