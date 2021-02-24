Infinix has launched the Infinix Smart 5 smartphone priced starting at 7199 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo Y20A smartphone The Vivo Y20A is priced starting at 11490 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Infinix Smart 5 and Vivo Y20A across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Infinix Smart 5 vs Poco M2 - Check Out Full Comparison with Full Specifications, Price in India, and Many More Features

Display and Design-The Infinix Smart 5 features a 6.82-inch with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720. Meanwhile the Vivo Y20A features a 6.51-inch with a screen resolution of Full HD+. Also Read - Infinix Smart 5 vs Realme Narzo 20 - Check Out Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Infinix Smart 5 features a MediaTek Helio G25. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y20A features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Also Read - Infinix Smart 5 vs Realme Narzo 20A - Head to Head Comparison of Camera, RAM, Battery, Processor, Price, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Infinix Smart 5 and Vivo Y20A is based on their different variants. Infinix Smart 5 of 2GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 7199, whereas Vivo Y20A of 3GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11490.

Camera -The Infinix Smart 5 has a 13MP+quad LED camera, whereas the Vivo Y20A has a 13MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Infinix Smart 5 has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo Y20A has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Smart 5 is powered by 6,000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo Y20A of 5,000mAh. The Infinix Smart 5 runs on Android 10, whereas the Vivo Y20A runs on FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 11