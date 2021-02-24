Infinix launched Infinix Smart 5 which is packed with new features and specifications. Infinix Smart 5 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Infinix Smart 5 and Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power. Also Read - Infinix Smart 5 vs Poco M2 - Check Out Full Comparison with Full Specifications, Price in India, and Many More Features

Display and Design-The screen of Infinix Smart 5 is 6.82-inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is 6.53 inch. The Infinix Smart 5 has a screen resolution of 1640 x 720, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has a screen resolution of 2340×1080. Also Read - Infinix Smart 5 vs Realme Narzo 20 - Check Out Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Infinix Smart 5 and Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is based on their different variants. Infinix Smart 5 of 2GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 7199, whereas Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power of 4GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 11999. Also Read - Infinix Smart 5 vs Realme Narzo 20A - Head to Head Comparison of Camera, RAM, Battery, Processor, Price, and Other Features

Camera -The Infinix Smart 5 has a 13MP+quad LED camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has a 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Infinix Smart 5 has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Smart 5 is powered by 6,000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power of 6000mAh.

OS-The Infinix Smart 5 runs on Android 10, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power runs on MIUI 12, Android 10. The Infinix Smart 5 is powered by MediaTek Helio G25, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662.