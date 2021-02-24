Infinix has launched the Infinix Smart 5 smartphone priced starting at 7199 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Redmi 9A smartphone The Xiaomi Redmi 9A is priced starting at 6799 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Infinix Smart 5 and Xiaomi Redmi 9A across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme Buds Air 2 launched at Rs 3,299: Here's a closer look in pictures

Display and Design-The Infinix Smart 5 features a 6.82-inch with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720. Meanwhile the Xiaomi Redmi 9A features a 16.58cm(6.53) HD+ Display with a screen resolution of 1600×720 HD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Infinix Smart 5 features a MediaTek Helio G25. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9A features a MediaTek Helio G25, octa-core processor

Price-The price range of Infinix Smart 5 and Xiaomi Redmi 9A is based on their different variants. Infinix Smart 5 of 2GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 7199, whereas Xiaomi Redmi 9A of 2GB+32GB RAM and is priced at 6799.

Camera -The Infinix Smart 5 has a 13MP+quad LED camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9A has a 13 MP Rear Camera camera. On the front the Infinix Smart 5 has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi 9A has 5MP selfie camera main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Smart 5 is powered by 6,000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9A of 5020mAh. The Infinix Smart 5 runs on Android 10