Infinix launched Infinix Smart 5 which is packed with new features and specifications. Infinix Smart 5 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Redmi 9i with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Infinix Smart 5 and Xiaomi Redmi 9i.

Display and Design-The screen of Infinix Smart 5 is 6.82-inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Redmi 9i is 6.53 inch. The Infinix Smart 5 has a screen resolution of 1640 x 720, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9i has a screen resolution of 1600×720 HD+.

Price-The price range of Infinix Smart 5 and Xiaomi Redmi 9i is based on their different variants. Infinix Smart 5 of 2GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 7199, whereas Xiaomi Redmi 9i of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8299.

Camera -The Infinix Smart 5 has a 13MP+quad LED camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9i has a 13MP camera. On the front the Infinix Smart 5 has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi 9i has 5MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Smart 5 is powered by 6,000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9i of 5000mAh.

OS-The Infinix Smart 5 runs on Android 10, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9i runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12. The Infinix Smart 5 is powered by MediaTek Helio G25, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9i is powered by MediaTek Helio G25.