Infinix Smart 5A launched in India with a competitive introductory price: Details here

Infinix Smart 5A is powered by the MediaTek Helio A20 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Infinix Smart 5A

Infinix has launched a new budget smartphone, dubbed Infinix Smart 5A. The company launched the device via a Flipkart microsite, where it revealed the price, specifications and availability details of the upcoming device. The new Infinix Smart 5A is an offshoot model of the Smart 5 launched earlier this year. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F12 budget phone gets discounted, now available under Rs 10,000

Infinix Smart 5A: Price in India, availability

Infinix Smart 5A is priced at Rs 7,999 for the sole 2GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant, but will initially be made available at an introductory price of Rs 6,499. The introductory price is only valid for the first day of the sale. The device will be made available exclusively on Flipkart starting August 9. It has been launched in three colour options: Midnight Black, Ocean Wave and Quetzal Cyan. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale from Aug 6 to Aug 10: Details here

Launch offers include 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards. 20 percent off on the first transaction with AMEX cards issued by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI Cards and Mobikwik. 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card first-time transaction. Google Nest Mini or the Google Nest Hub can be bundled along with this at just Rs 1,999 and Rs 5,999, respectively. 10 percent off on first-time transactions with ICICI Mastercard Credit Card. Flat Rs 100 off on first Flipkart Pay Later order. Also Read - Micromax Airfunk 1, Airfunk 1 Pro starting at Rs 1,299 launched in India

Infinix Smart 5A: Specifications

Infinix Smart 5A sports a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1560×720 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio with a claimed peak brightness of 500 nits. The display is protected by AGC AS2 glass on top. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A20 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The device comes with support for DTS Surround Sound audio and runs Google’s Android 11 (Go Edition) operating system with its own XOS 7.6 skin on top. It also features a fingerprint scanner and facial recognition for security. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which the company claims can provide users with a standby time of 35 days, 19 hours of 720p video playback, 13 hours of gaming time and 33 hours of 4G talk time.

Infinix Smart 5A features a dual-camera setup on the back, consisting of an 8-megapixel primary sensor along with an unspecified depth sensor. On the front, it sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera inside of the notch to capture selfies.

  Published Date: August 2, 2021 1:15 PM IST

