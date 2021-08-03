Infinix has launched the Infinix Smart 5A smartphone priced starting at 6499 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Infinix also launched the Infinix Note 10 smartphone The Infinix Note 10 is priced starting at 10999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Infinix Smart 5A and Infinix Note 10 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme's Dizo sub-brand introduces first smartwatch in India: Check price, features

Display and Design-The Infinix Smart 5A features a 6.52 inch with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720. Meanwhile the Infinix Note 10 features a 6.95-inch with a screen resolution of 1080*2460.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Infinix Smart 5A features a MediaTek Helio A20. Meanwhile, the Infinix Note 10 features a MediaTek Helio G85

Price-The price range of Infinix Smart 5A and Infinix Note 10 is based on their different variants. Infinix Smart 5A of 2 GB RAM and 32 GB is priced at 6499, whereas Infinix Note 10 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999.

Camera -The Infinix Smart 5A has a 8MP + Depth Sensor camera, whereas the Infinix Note 10 has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Infinix Smart 5A has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Infinix Note 10 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Smart 5A is powered by 5000 mAh as compared to the battery of Infinix Note 10 of 5000mAh. The Infinix Smart 5A runs on Android 11, whereas the Infinix Note 10 runs on Android 11