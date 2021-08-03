Infinix has launched the Infinix Smart 5A smartphone priced starting at 6499 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Infinix also launched the Infinix Smart 5 smartphone The Infinix Smart 5 is priced starting at 7199 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Infinix Smart 5A and Infinix Smart 5 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Dell Alienware M15 R5, Alienware M15 R6 gaming laptops with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs: Price in India, features

Display and Design-The Infinix Smart 5A features a 6.52 inch with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720. Meanwhile the Infinix Smart 5 features a 6.82-inch with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720. Also Read - Infinix Smart 5A vs Tecno Spark 6 Go - Here's Latest Specifications Including Camera, Display, RAM, Processor, OS, Price in India, and Other Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Infinix Smart 5A features a MediaTek Helio A20. Meanwhile, the Infinix Smart 5 features a MediaTek Helio G25 Also Read - Infinix Smart 5A vs Samsung Galaxy M02s - Head to Head Comparison of Display, RAM, Processor, Camera Features, Battery Performance, Price in India, and Many Other Specifications

Price-The price range of Infinix Smart 5A and Infinix Smart 5 is based on their different variants. Infinix Smart 5A of 2 GB RAM and 32 GB is priced at 6499, whereas Infinix Smart 5 of 2GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 7199.

Camera -The Infinix Smart 5A has a 8MP + Depth Sensor camera, whereas the Infinix Smart 5 has a 13MP+quad LED camera. On the front the Infinix Smart 5A has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Infinix Smart 5 has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Smart 5A is powered by 5000 mAh as compared to the battery of Infinix Smart 5 of 6,000mAh. The Infinix Smart 5A runs on Android 11, whereas the Infinix Smart 5 runs on Android 10