Infinix has launched the Infinix Smart 5A smartphone priced starting at 6499 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Micromax also launched the Micromax In 2b smartphone The Micromax In 2b is priced starting at 8999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Infinix Smart 5A and Micromax In 2b across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme's Dizo sub-brand introduces first smartwatch in India: Check price, features

Display and Design-The Infinix Smart 5A features a 6.52 inch with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720. Meanwhile the Micromax In 2b features a 6.52 inch with a screen resolution of 1600X720. Also Read - Ban Garena Free Fire and Battlegrounds Mobie India games in India, Judge writes to PM Modi

Specifications-Under the hood, the Infinix Smart 5A features a MediaTek Helio A20. Meanwhile, the Micromax In 2b features a Unisoc T610 SoC Also Read - Infinix Smart 5A vs Poco M2 Reloaded - Compare Latest Specifications Including Camera, RAM, Price in India, Battery Performance, OS, and Many More Features

Price-The price range of Infinix Smart 5A and Micromax In 2b is based on their different variants. Infinix Smart 5A of 2 GB RAM and 32 GB is priced at 6499, whereas Micromax In 2b of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8999.

Camera -The Infinix Smart 5A has a 8MP + Depth Sensor camera, whereas the Micromax In 2b has a 13MP+2MP camera. On the front the Infinix Smart 5A has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Micromax In 2b has 5MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Smart 5A is powered by 5000 mAh as compared to the battery of Micromax In 2b of 5,000mAh. The Infinix Smart 5A runs on Android 11, whereas the Micromax In 2b runs on Android 11