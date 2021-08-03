Motorola G10 Power offers a quad-camera array at the back that includes a 48-megapixel wide lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. While the quad-camera setup can be used in most situations, the 48MP camera most handles the primary job. The phone camera renders decent daylight shots, while the dedicated Night mode tries to enhance the low light shots. Motorola G10 Power is available at Rs 9,999.

Infinix has launched the Infinix Smart 5A smartphone priced starting at 6499 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Motorola also launched the Motorola Moto G10 Power smartphone The Motorola Moto G10 Power is priced starting at 9999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Infinix Smart 5A and Motorola Moto G10 Power across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Infinix Smart 5A features a 6.52 inch with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720. Meanwhile the Motorola Moto G10 Power features a 6.51 inch with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 Pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Infinix Smart 5A features a MediaTek Helio A20. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G10 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

Price-The price range of Infinix Smart 5A and Motorola Moto G10 Power is based on their different variants. Infinix Smart 5A of 2 GB RAM and 32 GB is priced at 6499, whereas Motorola Moto G10 Power of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 9999.

Camera -The Infinix Smart 5A has a 8MP + Depth Sensor camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G10 Power has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Infinix Smart 5A has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G10 Power has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Smart 5A is powered by 5000 mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G10 Power of 6000 mAh. The Infinix Smart 5A runs on Android 11, whereas the Motorola Moto G10 Power runs on Android 11