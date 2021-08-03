Infinix launched Infinix Smart 5A which is packed with new features and specifications. Infinix Smart 5A comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Poco also launched its POCO M2 Reloaded with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Infinix Smart 5A and POCO M2 Reloaded. Also Read - Realme's Dizo sub-brand introduces first smartwatch in India: Check price, features

Display and Design-The screen of Infinix Smart 5A is 6.52 inch, whereas the screen of POCO M2 Reloaded is 6.53 inch. The Infinix Smart 5A has a screen resolution of 1560 x 720, whereas the POCO M2 Reloaded has a screen resolution of 2340×1080 FHD+.

Price-The price range of Infinix Smart 5A and POCO M2 Reloaded is based on their different variants. Infinix Smart 5A of 2 GB RAM and 32 GB is priced at 6499, whereas POCO M2 Reloaded of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 9499.

Camera -The Infinix Smart 5A has a 8MP + Depth Sensor camera, whereas the POCO M2 Reloaded has a 13MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Infinix Smart 5A has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the POCO M2 Reloaded has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Smart 5A is powered by 5000 mAh as compared to the battery of POCO M2 Reloaded of 5000mAh.

OS-The Infinix Smart 5A runs on Android 11, whereas the POCO M2 Reloaded runs on MIUI based on Android 10. The Infinix Smart 5A is powered by MediaTek Helio A20, whereas the POCO M2 Reloaded is powered by MediaTek Helio G80.