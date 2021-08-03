Infinix has launched the Infinix Smart 5A smartphone priced starting at 6499 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme C20 smartphone The Realme C20 is priced starting at 6799 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Infinix Smart 5A and Realme C20 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Infinix Smart 5A vs Realme C21 - Head to Head Comparison of Display, RAM, Processor, Camera Features, Battery Performance, Price in India, and Many Other Specifications

Display and Design-The Infinix Smart 5A features a 6.52 inch with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720. Meanwhile the Realme C20 features a 6.50-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1600.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Infinix Smart 5A features a MediaTek Helio A20. Meanwhile, the Realme C20 features a MediaTek Helio G35

Price-The price range of Infinix Smart 5A and Realme C20 is based on their different variants. Infinix Smart 5A of 2 GB RAM and 32 GB is priced at 6499, whereas Realme C20 of 2GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 6799.

Camera -The Infinix Smart 5A has a 8MP + Depth Sensor camera, whereas the Realme C20 has a 8MP camera. On the front the Infinix Smart 5A has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme C20 has 5MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Smart 5A is powered by 5000 mAh as compared to the battery of Realme C20 of 5000mAh. The Infinix Smart 5A runs on Android 11, whereas the Realme C20 runs on Realme UI is based on Android 10