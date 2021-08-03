Infinix launched Infinix Smart 5A which is packed with new features and specifications. Infinix Smart 5A comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme C21 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Infinix Smart 5A and Realme C21. Also Read - Infinix Smart 5A vs Realme C25 - Head to Head Comparison of Display, RAM, Processor, Camera Features, Battery Performance, Price in India, and Many Other Specifications

Display and Design-The screen of Infinix Smart 5A is 6.52 inch, whereas the screen of Realme C21 is 6.50-inch. The Infinix Smart 5A has a screen resolution of 1560 x 720, whereas the Realme C21 has a screen resolution of 720×1600.

Price-The price range of Infinix Smart 5A and Realme C21 is based on their different variants. Infinix Smart 5A of 2 GB RAM and 32 GB is priced at 6499, whereas Realme C21 of 3GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 7999.

Camera -The Infinix Smart 5A has a 8MP + Depth Sensor camera, whereas the Realme C21 has a 13MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Infinix Smart 5A has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme C21 has 5MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Smart 5A is powered by 5000 mAh as compared to the battery of Realme C21 of 5000mAh.

OS-The Infinix Smart 5A runs on Android 11, whereas the Realme C21 runs on Realme UI is based on Android 10. The Infinix Smart 5A is powered by MediaTek Helio A20, whereas the Realme C21 is powered by MediaTek Helio G35.