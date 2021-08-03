Infinix has launched the Infinix Smart 5A smartphone priced starting at 6499 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme C25 smartphone The Realme C25 is priced starting at 9499 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Infinix Smart 5A and Realme C25 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Infinix Smart 5A vs Micromax In 1 - Check Out Comparison of Latest Features Including RAM, Battery, Display Size & Resolution, Processor, Camera, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The Infinix Smart 5A features a 6.52 inch with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720. Meanwhile the Realme C25 features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 1600×720.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Infinix Smart 5A features a MediaTek Helio A20. Meanwhile, the Realme C25 features a MediaTek G70

Price-The price range of Infinix Smart 5A and Realme C25 is based on their different variants. Infinix Smart 5A of 2 GB RAM and 32 GB is priced at 6499, whereas Realme C25 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 9499.

Camera -The Infinix Smart 5A has a 8MP + Depth Sensor camera, whereas the Realme C25 has a 13MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Infinix Smart 5A has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme C25 has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Smart 5A is powered by 5000 mAh as compared to the battery of Realme C25 of 6000mAh. The Infinix Smart 5A runs on Android 11, whereas the Realme C25 runs on realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11