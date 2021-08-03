Realme C25s price in India has been increased by Rs 500. After the price hike, the Realme C25s 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model costs Rs 10,499 and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model comes at Rs 11,499.

Infinix has launched the Infinix Smart 5A smartphone priced starting at 6499 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme C25s smartphone The Realme C25s is priced starting at 9999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Infinix Smart 5A and Realme C25s across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Infinix Smart 5A features a 6.52 inch with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720. Meanwhile the Realme C25s features a 6.50-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1600.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Infinix Smart 5A features a MediaTek Helio A20. Meanwhile, the Realme C25s features a MediaTek Helio G85

Price-The price range of Infinix Smart 5A and Realme C25s is based on their different variants. Infinix Smart 5A of 2 GB RAM and 32 GB is priced at 6499, whereas Realme C25s of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 9999.

Camera -The Infinix Smart 5A has a 8MP + Depth Sensor camera, whereas the Realme C25s has a 13MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Infinix Smart 5A has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme C25s has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Smart 5A is powered by 5000 mAh as compared to the battery of Realme C25s of 6000mAh. The Infinix Smart 5A runs on Android 11, whereas the Realme C25s runs on Realme UI 2.0 is based on Android 11