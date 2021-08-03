Realme Narzo 30A is currently available at Rs 8,249 for the 3GB RAM base variant. The device usually retails for a price of around Rs 10,000.

Infinix launched Infinix Smart 5A which is packed with new features and specifications. Infinix Smart 5A comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme Narzo 30A with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Infinix Smart 5A and Realme Narzo 30A.

Display and Design-The screen of Infinix Smart 5A is 6.52 inch, whereas the screen of Realme Narzo 30A is 6.5 inch. The Infinix Smart 5A has a screen resolution of 1560 x 720, whereas the Realme Narzo 30A has a screen resolution of 720*1600.

Price-The price range of Infinix Smart 5A and Realme Narzo 30A is based on their different variants. Infinix Smart 5A of 2 GB RAM and 32 GB is priced at 6499, whereas Realme Narzo 30A of 3GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 8999.

Camera -The Infinix Smart 5A has a 8MP + Depth Sensor camera, whereas the Realme Narzo 30A has a 13MP+monochrome portrait sensor camera. On the front the Infinix Smart 5A has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme Narzo 30A has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Smart 5A is powered by 5000 mAh as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 30A of 6000mAh.

OS-The Infinix Smart 5A runs on Android 11, whereas the Realme Narzo 30A runs on realme UI Based on Android 10. The Infinix Smart 5A is powered by MediaTek Helio A20, whereas the Realme Narzo 30A is powered by Helio G85 Gaming Processor.