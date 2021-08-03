Infinix launched Infinix Smart 5A which is packed with new features and specifications. Infinix Smart 5A comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy M02s with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Infinix Smart 5A and Samsung Galaxy M02s. Also Read - Dell Alienware M15 R5, Alienware M15 R6 gaming laptops with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs: Price in India, features

Display and Design-The screen of Infinix Smart 5A is 6.52 inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy M02s is 6.5-inch. The Infinix Smart 5A has a screen resolution of 1560 x 720, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M02s has a screen resolution of 1560×720. Also Read - Infinix Smart 5A vs Tecno Spark 6 Go - Here's Latest Specifications Including Camera, Display, RAM, Processor, OS, Price in India, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Infinix Smart 5A and Samsung Galaxy M02s is based on their different variants. Infinix Smart 5A of 2 GB RAM and 32 GB is priced at 6499, whereas Samsung Galaxy M02s of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8999. Also Read - Infinix Smart 5A vs Infinix Smart 5 - Check Out Comparison of Latest Features Including RAM, Battery, Display Size & Resolution, Processor, Camera, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Camera -The Infinix Smart 5A has a 8MP + Depth Sensor camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M02s has a 13MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Infinix Smart 5A has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy M02s has 5MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Smart 5A is powered by 5000 mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M02s of 5,000mAh.

OS-The Infinix Smart 5A runs on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M02s runs on Android 10. The Infinix Smart 5A is powered by MediaTek Helio A20, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M02s is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450.