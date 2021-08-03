Infinix launched Infinix Smart 5A which is packed with new features and specifications. Infinix Smart 5A comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Tecno also launched its Tecno Pova 2 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Infinix Smart 5A and Tecno Pova 2. Also Read - Realme's Dizo sub-brand introduces first smartwatch in India: Check price, features

Display and Design-The screen of Infinix Smart 5A is 6.52 inch, whereas the screen of Tecno Pova 2 is 6.95-inch. The Infinix Smart 5A has a screen resolution of 1560 x 720, whereas the Tecno Pova 2 has a screen resolution of 1,080×2,460. Also Read - Ban Garena Free Fire and Battlegrounds Mobie India games in India, Judge writes to PM Modi

Price-The price range of Infinix Smart 5A and Tecno Pova 2 is based on their different variants. Infinix Smart 5A of 2 GB RAM and 32 GB is priced at 6499, whereas Tecno Pova 2 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999. Also Read - Infinix Smart 5A vs Poco M2 Reloaded - Compare Latest Specifications Including Camera, RAM, Price in India, Battery Performance, OS, and Many More Features

Camera -The Infinix Smart 5A has a 8MP + Depth Sensor camera, whereas the Tecno Pova 2 has a 48MP+2MP+2MP+Depth Sensor camera. On the front the Infinix Smart 5A has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Tecno Pova 2 has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Smart 5A is powered by 5000 mAh as compared to the battery of Tecno Pova 2 of 7,000mAh.

OS-The Infinix Smart 5A runs on Android 11, whereas the Tecno Pova 2 runs on Android 11. The Infinix Smart 5A is powered by MediaTek Helio A20, whereas the Tecno Pova 2 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85.