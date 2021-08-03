Infinix has launched the Infinix Smart 5A smartphone priced starting at 6499 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Tecno also launched the Tecno Spark 6 Go smartphone The Tecno Spark 6 Go is priced starting at 8499 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Infinix Smart 5A and Tecno Spark 6 Go across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Dell Alienware M15 R5, Alienware M15 R6 gaming laptops with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs: Price in India, features

Display and Design-The Infinix Smart 5A features a 6.52 inch with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720. Meanwhile the Tecno Spark 6 Go features a 6.5-inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Infinix Smart 5A features a MediaTek Helio A20. Meanwhile, the Tecno Spark 6 Go features a MediaTek Helio A25 SoC

Price-The price range of Infinix Smart 5A and Tecno Spark 6 Go is based on their different variants. Infinix Smart 5A of 2 GB RAM and 32 GB is priced at 6499, whereas Tecno Spark 6 Go of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8499.

Camera -The Infinix Smart 5A has a 8MP + Depth Sensor camera, whereas the Tecno Spark 6 Go has a 13MP+AI lens camera. On the front the Infinix Smart 5A has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Tecno Spark 6 Go has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Infinix Smart 5A is powered by 5000 mAh as compared to the battery of Tecno Spark 6 Go of 5,000mAh. The Infinix Smart 5A runs on Android 11, whereas the Tecno Spark 6 Go runs on Android 10