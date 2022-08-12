Infinix Smart 6 HD sale starts today: Check price, offers

Infinix recently launched a new low-budget smartphone in India. The phone dubbed as the Infinix Smart 6 HD is a part of the company’s Smart 6 series of smartphones and it comes with features such as MediaTek Helio A22 processor and Android 11 Go Edition operating system. Now, less than a week after its launch, the Infinix Smart 6 HD smartphone is up for sale in India. Also Read - Infinix Hot 12 to launch on August 17 in India

Infinix Smart 6 HD price and offers

As far as pricing is concerned, the Infinix Smart 6 HD smartphone costs Rs 6,799 for the single variant with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. Interested buyers can head over to Flipkart to buy the budget smartphone. Also Read - Infinix Smart 6 HD with MediaTek Helio A22, Android 11 Go Edition launched in India: Check price, specs

Infinix is offering a host of offers to the interested buyers as a part of the launch. For starters, Flipkart Axis Bank Card users will get a cashback of five percent on the purchase of the Infinix Smart 6HD smartphone. Also, buyers will be eligible to get a cashback couple which they can redeem during the upcoming Big Billion Days Sale. Also Read - Infinix Hot 12 Pro with 90Hz display and 5,000mAh battery goes on sale

Apart from this, interested buyers who purchase Infinix’s newly launched budget smartphone will be eligible to get the Google Nest Hub smart display for Rs 4,999 and Google Nest Mini for Rs 1,999. Sans the sale, the two devices are available for Rs 8,999 and Rs 3,499 on the e-retail platform.

Infinix Smart 6 HD specifications

Talking about the specifications, the newly launched Infinix Smart 6 HD sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, 480 nits of peak brightness and a water-drop notch. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity A22 system-on-chip (S0C) that is coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. This storage space can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 32GB of storage space. The phone runs Google’s Android 11 Go Edition mobile operating system.

Coming to the camera, the Infinix Smart 6 HD sports an 8MP AI rear camera with dual LED flash at the back, it has a 5MP selfie camera with dual LED flash. For connectivity the Infinix Smart 6 HD smartphone has dual-SIM card slot, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth v4.2, and GPS. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and it has stereo speakers with DTS surround sound. It is available in India in Force Black, Aqua Sky and Origin Blue colour variants.