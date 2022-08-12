comscore Infinix Smart 6 HD sale starts today: Check price, offers
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Infinix Smart 6 Hd To Go On Sale Today Check Price Specs Offers
News

Infinix Smart 6 HD to go on sale today: Check price, specs, offers

Mobiles

The Infinix Smart 6 HD smartphone costs Rs 6,799 and it is available in India in Force Black, Aqua Sky and Origin Blue colour variants.

Infinix Smart 6 HD

Image: Flipkart

Infinix recently launched a new low-budget smartphone in India. The phone dubbed as the Infinix Smart 6 HD is a part of the company’s Smart 6 series of smartphones and it comes with features such as MediaTek Helio A22 processor and Android 11 Go Edition operating system. Now, less than a week after its launch, the Infinix Smart 6 HD smartphone is up for sale in India. Also Read - Infinix Hot 12 to launch on August 17 in India

Infinix Smart 6 HD price and offers

As far as pricing is concerned, the Infinix Smart 6 HD smartphone costs Rs 6,799 for the single variant with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. Interested buyers can head over to Flipkart to buy the budget smartphone. Also Read - Infinix Smart 6 HD with MediaTek Helio A22, Android 11 Go Edition launched in India: Check price, specs

Infinix is offering a host of offers to the interested buyers as a part of the launch. For starters, Flipkart Axis Bank Card users will get a cashback of five percent on the purchase of the Infinix Smart 6HD smartphone. Also, buyers will be eligible to get a cashback couple which they can redeem during the upcoming Big Billion Days Sale. Also Read - Infinix Hot 12 Pro with 90Hz display and 5,000mAh battery goes on sale

Apart from this, interested buyers who purchase Infinix’s newly launched budget smartphone will be eligible to get the Google Nest Hub smart display for Rs 4,999 and Google Nest Mini for Rs 1,999. Sans the sale, the two devices are available for Rs 8,999 and Rs 3,499 on the e-retail platform.

Infinix Smart 6 HD specifications

Talking about the specifications, the newly launched Infinix Smart 6 HD sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, 480 nits of peak brightness and a water-drop notch. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity A22 system-on-chip (S0C) that is coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. This storage space can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 32GB of storage space. The phone runs Google’s Android 11 Go Edition mobile operating system.

Coming to the camera, the Infinix Smart 6 HD sports an 8MP AI rear camera with dual LED flash at the back, it has a 5MP selfie camera with dual LED flash. For connectivity the Infinix Smart 6 HD smartphone has dual-SIM card slot, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth v4.2, and GPS. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and it has stereo speakers with DTS surround sound. It is available in India in Force Black, Aqua Sky and Origin Blue colour variants.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 12, 2022 9:32 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Redmi K50 Ultra, company's latest flagship, costs less than OnePlus 10T
Mobiles
Redmi K50 Ultra, company's latest flagship, costs less than OnePlus 10T
OnePlus 10T 5G 16GB RAM variant to go on sale in India on August 16

Deals

OnePlus 10T 5G 16GB RAM variant to go on sale in India on August 16

How to add Password Manager Shortcut on home screen

How To

How to add Password Manager Shortcut on home screen

Meta is bringing end-to-end encryption to Messenger, Instagram

Apps

Meta is bringing end-to-end encryption to Messenger, Instagram

Want to buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4? Here s what you need to do

Mobiles

Want to buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4? Here s what you need to do

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Infinix Smart 6 HD sale starts today: Check price, offers

Redmi K50 Ultra, company's latest flagship, costs less than OnePlus 10T

Meta is bringing end-to-end encryption to Messenger, Instagram

Want to buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4? Here s what you need to do

Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV to launch tomorrow in India: Expected price, features and more

OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 first impressions

Tech Gadgets to Gift To Your Siblings this Year under Rs 10,000, Rakshabandhan Special

Fast Charging or Big Battery: What's important and why?

5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy this Friendships Day

Related Topics

Latest Videos

OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship

Features

OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 Event: Galaxy Watch 5 Series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 Event: Galaxy Watch 5 Series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Launched
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 Event: Galaxy Flip 4 and Galaxy Fold 4 Launched In India

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 Event: Galaxy Flip 4 and Galaxy Fold 4 Launched In India
Rakshabandhan 2022 Special: Tech Gadgets to Gift To Your Siblings this Year under Rs 10,000

Features

Rakshabandhan 2022 Special: Tech Gadgets to Gift To Your Siblings this Year under Rs 10,000

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999