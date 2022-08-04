Infinix recently launched the Smart 6 Plus smartphone in its Smart lineup. Now, the company is gearing up for the release of a new smartphone dubbed Infinix Smart 6 HD in India. As the name hints, it will be a budget smartphone with an HD+ display and modern design. Also Read - Infinix Hot 12 Pro with a 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Price, sale offer, specs

Infinix Smart 6 HD India launch confirmed

Infinix has now confirmed through a press release (via Gadgets360) that the Infinix Smart 6 HD will launch soon in India. Unfortunately, the release date is yet to be known, however, we can expect the launch to happen as early as this month. Also Read - Infinix Smart 6 Plus to launch on July 29 in India

The company has confirmed the colors of the phone. It will be made available in three color options in India namely, Force Black, Aqua Sky, and Origin Blue. Also Read - Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, Note 12 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

The smartphone’s other details aren’t revealed except for some of its highlights, which include a 6.6-inch HD+ display and a 5,000mAh battery. For those unaware, the same device was launched a few months back in Bangladesh. We expect the Indian model of the Smart 6 HD to have the same specs as the global model.

Infinix Smart 6 HD Specifications

The Infinix Smart 6 HD was launched with a 6.6-inch IPS display featuring an HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels resolution). It has a dual camera setup on the rear with an 8MP main lens and an AI lens. Upfront, it has a 5MP camera for taking selfie shots.

Under the hood, it is powered by an unknown SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card slot. Infinix has provided expandability up to 512GB.

It houses a 5,000mAh battery and supports 10W charging. This battery is said to offer up to 31 hours of talk time on a single charge, this is likely because it only has an HD+ panel.

As for security, it features a fingerprint scanner on the side. It also has DTS audio support. The smartphone boots on the Android 11 Go Edition out of the box.