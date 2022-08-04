comscore Infinix Smart 6 HD will launch in India soon: Here's what to expect
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Infinix Smart 6 Hd To Launch Soon In India With Hd Display And A Big Battery
News

Infinix Smart 6 HD to launch soon in India with HD+ display and a big battery

Mobiles

Infinix has confirmed that a new entry-level smartphone dubbed Infinix Smart 6 HD will launch in India soon. It will come with a big battery and an HD+ display.

Infinix Smart 6 HD

Infinix recently launched the Smart 6 Plus smartphone in its Smart lineup. Now, the company is gearing up for the release of a new smartphone dubbed Infinix Smart 6 HD in India. As the name hints, it will be a budget smartphone with an HD+ display and modern design. Also Read - Infinix Hot 12 Pro with a 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Price, sale offer, specs

Infinix Smart 6 HD India launch confirmed

Infinix has now confirmed through a press release (via Gadgets360) that the Infinix Smart 6 HD will launch soon in India. Unfortunately, the release date is yet to be known, however, we can expect the launch to happen as early as this month. Also Read - Infinix Smart 6 Plus to launch on July 29 in India

The company has confirmed the colors of the phone. It will be made available in three color options in India namely, Force Black, Aqua Sky, and Origin Blue. Also Read - Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, Note 12 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

The smartphone’s other details aren’t revealed except for some of its highlights, which include a 6.6-inch HD+ display and a 5,000mAh battery. For those unaware, the same device was launched a few months back in Bangladesh. We expect the Indian model of the Smart 6 HD to have the same specs as the global model.

Infinix Smart 6 HD Specifications

The Infinix Smart 6 HD was launched with a 6.6-inch IPS display featuring an HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels resolution). It has a dual camera setup on the rear with an 8MP main lens and an AI lens. Upfront, it has a 5MP camera for taking selfie shots.

Under the hood, it is powered by an unknown SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card slot. Infinix has provided expandability up to 512GB.

It houses a 5,000mAh battery and supports 10W charging. This battery is said to offer up to 31 hours of talk time on a single charge, this is likely because it only has an HD+ panel.

As for security, it features a fingerprint scanner on the side. It also has DTS audio support. The smartphone boots on the Android 11 Go Edition out of the box.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 4, 2022 6:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Rainbow Six Mobile is now available for pre-registration
Gaming
Rainbow Six Mobile is now available for pre-registration
Blizzard cancels World of Warcraft mobile game

Gaming

Blizzard cancels World of Warcraft mobile game

OnePlus 10T First Look: Do we have a winner?

Photo Gallery

OnePlus 10T First Look: Do we have a winner?

Goodbye Uber, Ola? Delhi planning new premium app-based bus service

automobile

Goodbye Uber, Ola? Delhi planning new premium app-based bus service

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale to begin on August 6: Check deals on mobiles, laptops and More

Deals

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale to begin on August 6: Check deals on mobiles, laptops and More

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Infinix Smart 6 HD India launch confirmed: What to expect

Rainbow Six Mobile is now available for pre-registration

Blizzard cancels World of Warcraft mobile game

Nothing Phone (1) Lite May Get Launched

Goodbye Uber, Ola? Delhi planning new premium app-based bus service

Why are tech companies slowing down hiring

Block Spam Calls Permanently on Android Smartphones

Jio gets biggest piece of pie in 5G spectrum auction in India

Smartphones Launching in August 2022

HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nothing Phone (1) Lite May Get Launched, Check Out the Video For Details here

News

Nothing Phone (1) Lite May Get Launched, Check Out the Video For Details here
OnePlus 10T Launched in India at Rs 49,999 with OxygenOS, Check out the Video To Know More

News

OnePlus 10T Launched in India at Rs 49,999 with OxygenOS, Check out the Video To Know More
iQOO 9T Smartphone, #monsterinside, Check Out iQOO 9T Unboxing Video

Hands On

iQOO 9T Smartphone, #monsterinside, Check Out iQOO 9T Unboxing Video
WhatsApp New Feature Update, Group Admins Can Now Delete Messages For All, Watch video to know all about it

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Group Admins Can Now Delete Messages For All, Watch video to know all about it

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999