Infinix recently launched the Infinix Hot 12 Pro in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999. Now, just days later, the company Infinix Smart 6 HD in India. Interestingly, the launch comes just days after the company confirmed that it would soon launch a budget smartphone in India without sharing the exact launch details. The newly launched Infinix Smart 6 HD is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor and it runs the Android 11 Go Edition operating system. Also Read - Infinix Hot 12 Pro with 90Hz display and 5,000mAh battery goes on sale

Infinix Smart 6 HD price and offers

The Infinix Smart 6 HD costs Rs 6,799 in India. It is available on Flipkart in three colour variants, which includes — Origin Blue, Force Black and Aqua Sky. As a part of the launch offer, Flipkart is giving a discount of 10 percent on the transactions payments made via ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, and Kotak Bank credit and debit cards. In addition to this, the company said that interested buyers who purchase the Infinix Smart 6 HD will get a surprise cashback coupon for upcoming The Big Billion Days Sale 2022. Also Read - Twitter confirms hackers took advantage of bug that exposed data of 5.4 million users

Apart from this, the company is offer Google Nest hub at a price of Rs 4,999 and Google Nest Mini at a price of Rs 1,999. These devices cost Rs 8,999 and Rs 2,999 respectively sans the sale. Also Read - WhatsApp Group members may soon be able to quietly leave a group chat: Here’s how

It is worth mentioning that the phone is listed as ‘Coming Soon’ on Flipkart and there is no word on when the phone will go on sale in India.

Infinix Smart 6 HD specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Infinix Smart 6 HD comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ display with 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 480 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity A22 system-on-chip that is coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space, which can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 32GB of storage space. The Infinix Smart 6 HD runs Android 11 Go Edition OS.

Coming to the camera, the Infinix Smart 6 HD sports an 8MP AI rear camera with dual LED flash at the back. On the front is has a 5MP selfie camera with dual LED flash. On the connectivity front, the dual-SIM smartphone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth v4.2, and GPS. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and it has stereo speakers with DTS surround sound.