Infinix Smart 6 India Launch On April 27 Check Specifications Expected Features

Infinix will be launching the Smart 6 phone in India this week. The company released a teaser for the device. The Smart 6 will be launching on April 27 and it will be a entry level device. The smartphone has already been launched in other markets back in October last year.

Infinix Smart 6 Indian version will come with higher internal storage, compared to the version launched in other markets. The phone will get up to 64 GB of internal storage, up from 32GB. However, we can't be sure if that's the only storage variant Indian buyers will get.

Rest of the Infinix Smart 6 specifications might be the same as the model launched out of India. The teaser has revealed that the phone will be sold via Flipkart. A dedicated page has also been setup on Flipkart. The listing reveals the specifications of the smartphone.

Infinix Smart 6 Specifications

The phone will get up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM which could be a combination of 2GB dedicated RAM and 2GB of virtual RAM.

The phone will get a 6.6-inch display with HD+ resolution with a notch on top. The display will have a peak brightness of 500 nits and it will have a screen to body ratio of 89 percent.

The phone will support both face unlock and also fingerprint authentication. The fingerprint sensor will be positioned on the back panel.

Coming to the design, Infinix claims that the phone gets Antibacterial Material on the back panel which essentially means there’s silver ion coating on the back.

The phone will get a dual camera lens. The primary lens will be an 8-megapixel unit. The second unit will be a 0.8-megapixel depth sensor. The square camera island will also house a flash. However, the fourth slot in the camera island is more for symmetry.

The phone will be powered by Android 11 (Go Edition). It will be powered by Unisoc SC9863A chipset, which is an entry-level chip. The phone gets a massive 5000mAh battery pack but don’t expect any kind of fast charging. As far as pricing goes, you can expect Infinix to price the smartphone under the Rs 8,000 range.