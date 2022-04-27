Infinix has launched a new budget smartphone Smart 6 in India. The budget device comes with a price tag lower than Rs 8,000. The smartphone was launched in other countries late last year. The Infinix Smart 6 will be competing with phones such as the Redmi 9A, Realme C20, and Jio Next. Also Read - Infinix Smart 6 India launch confirmed: Check specifications, expected features

Infinix Smart 6 Price and Availablity

The Infinix Smart 6 comes in a single variant. The device has been priced at Rs 7,499. It gets 64GB of internal storage but only gets 2GB RAM. The device has already been listed on Flipkart. The device will be available on the e-commerce platform from May 6. Also Read - Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer to Samsung

Offers on Infinix Smart 6

Buyers can avail 10 percent off on Kotak Credit Cards, up to ₹1250. They can also get 10 percent off on RBL Credit and Debit Cards, up to ₹1250. Flipkart Axis Bank Card users can get a cashback of 5 percent. Also Read - Best smartphones with 6000mAh battery: Check options from Samsung, Redmi, Realme

Infinix Smart 6 Specifications

The smartphone will get up to 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The user can expand this by dedicating 2GB of the smartphone memory as virtual RAM.

The phone gets a 6.6-inch display with HD+ resolution with a notch on top. The display gets a peak brightness of 500 nits and it has a screen to body ratio of 89 percent.

This Infinix smartphone supports both face unlock and also fingerprint authentication. The fingerprint sensor is positioned on the back panel.

According to Infinix, the phone gets Antibacterial Material on the back panel which means there’s silver ion coating on the back.

The phone gets a dual camera lens. The primary lens is an 8-megapixel unit. The second unit is a 0.8-megapixel depth sensor. The square camera island also houses a flash. However, the fourth slot in the camera island doesn’t house anything at all. It is built for symmetry.

The Infinix Smart 6 will use Android 11 (Go Edition). The phone is powered by Mediatek Helio A22 processor. The phone gets a massive 5000mAh battery pack but it lacks fast-charging support.