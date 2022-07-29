comscore Infinix Smart 6 Plus launched in India: Check price, specs
Infinix Smart 6 Plus launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

The Infinix Smart 6 costs Rs 7,999 in India and it will go on sale in the country in Blue and Black colour variants starting August 3 via Flipkart.

Infinix Smart 6 plus

Image: Infinix/Twitter

Infinix today launched a new budget smartphone in India. The newly launched Infinix Smart 6 Plus smartphone joins the company’s Infinix Smart 6 smartphone that costs Rs 7,499 in India. The newly launched Infinix Smart 6 Plus comes with a large 6.82-inch display and it comes with a 5,000mAh battery life and an 8MP dual camera at the back. Also Read - Infinix Smart 6 Plus to launch on July 29 in India

Infinix Smart 6 Plus price and availability

As far as pricing is concerned, the newly launched Infinix Smart 6 Plus smartphone comes in a single variant with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. It is available in Black and Blue colour variants in India. The phone will be available in India exclusively via Flipkart. While Flipkart listing shows the phone as ‘Coming Soon’, Infinix India via its official Twitter handle has revealed that the Infinix Smart 6 Plus will go on sale in India starting August 3, 2022.

Notably, Infinix is also offering a bunch of launch offers to the interested buyers. The company is offering a discount of up to Rs 750 on the purchases made via SBI Credit Card. Additionally, buyers who opt for EMI transactions via SBI Credit Card will get a discount of up to Rs 1,500. Apart from this, Flipkart Axis Bank Card holders will get a cashback of five percent.

Also, interested buyers will be able to buy the Google Nest hub a price of Rs 4,999 and Google Nest Mini at a price of Rs 1,999. Separately, the two devices cost Rs 8,999 and Rs 3,499 in India.

Infinix Smart 6 Plus Specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Infinix Smart 6 Plus features a 6.82-inch HD+ display with a drop-notch, 90.66 percent screen-to-body ratio and 440 nits of peak brightness. It features a unibody mirror style with a flow pattern and it weighs just 202g.

The Infinix Smart 6 Plus is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor that is coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. This space can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 512GB. It runs Android 12-based XOS 10.6 operating system. On the camera front, the phone features an 8MP Dual AI rear camera setup with dual flash. On the front, it has a 5MP selfie camera. The Infinix Smart 6 Plus is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

  • Published Date: July 29, 2022 1:29 PM IST

