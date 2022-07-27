comscore Infinix Smart 6 Plus India launch scheduled for July 29
Infinix Smart 6 Plus to launch on July 29 in India

Infinix has set a launch date for its next budget smartphone in the Indian market. The device will be called the Infinix Smart 6 Plus and it will come with a 6.82-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery.

Infinix Smart 6 Plus design

Infinix is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in the Indian market. The all-new Infinix Smart 6 Plus will be the company’s next budget smartphone that will be made available online on the Flipkart shopping portal. Ahead of any announcement, Flipkart has now revealed the release day of the smartphone via its microsite, which, thankfully, also reveals some of the specs. Also Read - Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, Note 12 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Infinix Smart 6 Plus India launch date, Price in India

The Flipkart page of the Infinix Smart 6 Plus reveals that the budget smartphone will launch on July 29 in India. The phone will be exclusively available for sale via Flipkart. Also Read - Infinix Zero Ultra to launch soon in India with 180W Thunder Charge technology

The smartphone is expected to come in the budget segment. We expect to be priced under Rs 10,000. Also Read - Infinix Note 12 5G launch set for July 8 in India: Check specs

Infinix Smart 6 Plus Specifications

Other than the launch date, the listing reveals its design. It appears to have a new design over its predecessor. It has a water-drop notch display with thin bezels. On the back, it has a dual camera setup that is assisted by an LED flash. It also has an LED flash and the Infini branding on the back.

Coming to the specifications, the smartphone will feature a large 6.82-inch drop notch display with HD+ resolution. It will likely have a standard refresh rate support.

It is expected to be powered by either a MediaTek or a Unisoc chipset. It will be paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This RAM will be including 3GB of virtual RAM. As for storage expandability, it may come with a microSD card slot.

The smartphone will pack a 5,000mAh battery, which will likely offer 1 day+ of usage since the phone has an HD+ screen. The device will boot on Android OS out of the box and have Infinix’s custom skin on top of it.

In related news, the company recently launched Infinix Note 12 5G series in India. The top-of-line model in the series sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution. It also has a 108MP primary camera and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

  • Published Date: July 27, 2022 7:44 PM IST

