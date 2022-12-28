comscore Infinix Zero 20 goes on sale in India: Check price, specs
Infinix Zero 20 first sale is now live on Flipkart: Check price, specs

Infinix Zero 20 is a budget 4G smartphone that comes with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and 45W fast charging support.

  • Infinix Zero 20 is now up for sale on Flipkart.
  • The device comes with a stylish design having three different finishes.
  • It has a 90Hz display and is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.
Infinix Zero 20

Earlier this month, Infinix launched the Zero 20 smartphone in India with a stylish design and the latest 4G SoC. The Infinix Zero 20’s major highlights include a 90Hz display, 108MP main camera, 60MP selfie camera, and MediaTek’s latest Helio chipset. Also Read - Infinix might start manufacturing laptops in India soon: CEO Anish Kapoor

Starting today, the smartphone will be available for purchase in India. The device is priced in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment. Also Read - Infinix Zero Book Ultra with Intel Core i9 to launch in India soon: Check specs

Infinix Zero 20 price in India, colors, offers

The Infinix Zero 20 comes in a long 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant priced at Rs 15,999. It has a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 3,000 on Federal Bank Credit Cards. It also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 12,950. Also Read - Infinix Zero Ultra with 200MP camera, Infinix Zero 20 launched in India: Price, specs, more

The device can be purchased in Deep Gray, Glitter Gold, and Green Fantasy shades on the Flipkart shopping website and mobile app.

Infinix Zero 20 specifications and features

The Zero 20 has a clean design on the back coming in three different finishes. The Glitter Gold shade has a matte surface and color-reflective back, it changes from Gold to a slightly bluish tone when exposed to the sun.

The Green Fantasy shade, on the other hand, has a leather-like back finish offering a good grip. Deep Gray is just another color.

The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch IPS AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It has a water-drop style panel having noticeable bezels, especially on the bottom.

One of the major highlights of the device is its selfie camera. It boasts a 60MP selfie lens with Optical Image Stabilization, which is meant for social media content creation. The front camera setup consists of a 108MP main lens, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

It is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The device boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has XOS 12 on top of it. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Type-C cable for audio.

  • Published Date: December 28, 2022 1:25 PM IST
Infinix Zero 20 is now available for purchase in India
