Infinix has officially launched its much-rumored Infinix Zero 5G 2023 smartphone in the market. The Zero 5G is a premium phone by the Chinese brand that comes under Transsion Holdings. The device has a high refresh rate punch-hole display, triple cameras, and MediaTek's Dimensity 1080 SoC.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price and colors

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is a premium smartphone by the brand, however, its exact price is yet to be revealed. It comes in three colorways — Pearl White, Submariner Black, and Coral Orange.

Although the price has not been revealed we can expect it to be priced above Rs 20,000 in the Indian market, since the predecessor Infinix Zero 5G was priced at Rs 19,999.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 specifications

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 comes with a similar design as the predecessor but gets upgraded internally. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, which is a big upgrade over the Dimensity 900 SoC found in the older model.

The Dimesnity 1080, for the unversed, is a new octa-core chipset that has a Mali-G68 MP4 GPU. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and has 256GB of internal storage. Infinix has also offered a microSD card slot for additional storage needs. The RAM is also expandable up to 5GB by the virtual RAM expansion feature, which uses the phone’s internal storage.

It sports a 6.78-inch IPS LTPS panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution. It is a punch-hole panel with thin bezels on all three sides except for the bottom chin. It boasts a triple camera system on the rear placed vertically.

The setup goes by a 50MP main lens and two 2MP auxiliary sensors. Upfront, it has got a 16MP camera for clicking selfies. There’s also an LED flash on the front for clicking selfies in a dark environment.

Coming to the battery, the device houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The device is said to offer up to 32 hours of talk time on 5G and up to 29 days on standby.

It has Wi-FI 6, Bluetooth, and GPS as some of the connectivity options. It also boasts a 3.5mm headphone jack and FM radio for audio. Lastly, it boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has XOS 12 on top.