comscore Infinix Zero 5G 2023 launched with Dimensty 1080 SoC: All you need to know
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Infinix Zero 5g 2023 Debuts With A 120hz Display And Dimensity 1080 Soc
News

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 debuts with a 120Hz display and Dimensity 1080 SoC

Mobiles

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 has been launched as a successor to the Zero 5G which was launched earlier this year. The device comes with Dimensity 1080 SoC and triple cameras.

Highlights

  • Infinix Zero 5G 2023 launches with Dimensity 1080 SoC.
  • It has a 120Hz display with FHD+ resolution.
  • There's 5,000mAh battery inside which supports 33W fast charging.
Infinix Zero 5G 2023

Infinix has officially launched its much-rumored Infinix Zero 5G 2023 smartphone in the market. The Zero 5G is a premium phone by the Chinese brand that comes under Transsion Holdings. The device has a high refresh rate punch-hole display, triple cameras, and MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 SoC. Also Read - Best phones to buy for under Rs 10,000: Poco C31, Redmi 10, Galaxy F13 and more

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price and colors

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is a premium smartphone by the brand, however, its exact price is yet to be revealed. It comes in three colorways — Pearl White, Submariner Black, and Coral Orange. Also Read - Infinix INBook Z2 Plus laptop, 43 Y1 smart TV launched in India: Price, specs, availability

Although the price has not been revealed we can expect it to be priced above Rs 20,000 in the Indian market, since the predecessor Infinix Zero 5G was priced at Rs 19,999. Also Read - Infinix Zero Ultra with curved display, 200MP cameras, and 180W fast charging unveiled

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 specifications

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 comes with a similar design as the predecessor but gets upgraded internally. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, which is a big upgrade over the Dimensity 900 SoC found in the older model.

The Dimesnity 1080, for the unversed, is a new octa-core chipset that has a Mali-G68 MP4 GPU. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and has 256GB of internal storage. Infinix has also offered a microSD card slot for additional storage needs. The RAM is also expandable up to 5GB by the virtual RAM expansion feature, which uses the phone’s internal storage.

It sports a 6.78-inch IPS LTPS panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution. It is a punch-hole panel with thin bezels on all three sides except for the bottom chin. It boasts a triple camera system on the rear placed vertically.

The setup goes by a 50MP main lens and two 2MP auxiliary sensors. Upfront, it has got a 16MP camera for clicking selfies. There’s also an LED flash on the front for clicking selfies in a dark environment.

Coming to the battery, the device houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The device is said to offer up to 32 hours of talk time on 5G and up to 29 days on standby.

It has Wi-FI 6, Bluetooth, and GPS as some of the connectivity options. It also boasts a 3.5mm headphone jack and FM radio for audio. Lastly, it boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has XOS 12 on top.

  • Published Date: November 9, 2022 4:12 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

New BSNL broadband plan launched: BSNL Fibre Basic price and data cap
Telecom
New BSNL broadband plan launched: BSNL Fibre Basic price and data cap
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 unveiled: Check details

automobile

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 unveiled: Check details

God of War Ragnarok launched in India: Check availability

Gaming

God of War Ragnarok launched in India: Check availability

Zoom introduces a new features including calendar, email and more

Apps

Zoom introduces a new features including calendar, email and more

Apple AirPods Pro 2 update with fixes for audio drift issues now rolling out

Wearables

Apple AirPods Pro 2 update with fixes for audio drift issues now rolling out

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

New BSNL broadband plan launched: BSNL Fibre Basic price and data cap

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 unveiled: Check details

Apple AirPods Pro 2 update with fixes for audio drift issues now rolling out

Gmail will no longer let you revert to its old design

Twitter to roll out a new 'official' label which wont be available for sale

How To Send Stickers on WhatsApp and Download Stickers from Gallery, Watch Video

iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000, Watch Video

WhatsApp Avatar Feature Rolls Out, New Update Alert, Watch video for details

Airtel, Jio now offer 5G services, but what about BSNL?

WhatsApp starts rolling out Communities globally: What it is, how to use it

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India, Check out the Cheapest 5G Smartphones under Rs 10,000

News

Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India, Check out the Cheapest 5G Smartphones under Rs 10,000
WhatsApp Tutorial: How To Send WhatsApp Stickers and Download More From the Stickers Gallery

Features

WhatsApp Tutorial: How To Send WhatsApp Stickers and Download More From the Stickers Gallery
WhatsApp Working on iOS Edit Message like Feature, Watch Video For Details

News

WhatsApp Working on iOS Edit Message like Feature, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000

Features

iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000