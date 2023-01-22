Infinix is all set to launch a few smartphones in the country. It recently confirmed the release of the Infinix Note 12i, and now, it has officially revealed the launch date of the Infinix Zero 5G 2023. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra hands-on video, camera features, and colors leaked ahead of launch

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 series will launch next month and is expected to come in the budget range. Let’s take a look. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let you send photos in original quality

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 India launch date

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 series is all set to go official on February 4, 2023. The Zero 5G 2023 will be a successor to the Zero 5G launched last year under Rs 20,000. Also Read - Google's ChatGPT competitor is launching in May this year

Get ready to witness a power shift that's unlike anything you've experienced before!🔮 The fastest 5G phone in its segment, Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is almost here. 🌌 Launching on 4th February, only on @Flipkart#Zero5G2023 pic.twitter.com/kvWvKs4IFe — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) January 22, 2023

Having said that, we expect the new 2023 version to also arrive at around Rs 20,000. The device is confirmed to arrive in the White shade and other colors including Coral Orange and Submarine Black may accompany it at launch.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 specifications

The Zero 5G 2023 has already made its global debut and we expect it to come with the same specs sheet in India. The smartphone has a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset paired with Mali-G68 GPU. It has up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

It has triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The main camera is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps. It features a 16MP camera on the front for taking selfies.

As for the battery, it packs a 5,000mAh cell with support for 33W fast charging. It has a side-facing fingerprint scanner for security. It runs on Android 12 OS out of the box with XOS 12 on top.

It has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. It has 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and GPS support for connectivity.