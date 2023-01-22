comscore Infinix ZERO 5G 2023 India launch date confirmed: All you need to know
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Infinix Zero 5g 2023 India Launch Scheduled For February 4 Check Details
News

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 India launch scheduled for February 4: Check details

Mobiles

Powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1080, the device will compete against the likes of Redmi Note 12 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+.

Highlights

  • Infinix Zero 5G 2023 series is set to launch on February 4.
  • The Zero 5G 2023 is expected to come powered by the Dimensity 1080 SoC.
  • Upon launch, it will go againsts the likes of Redmi Note 12 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+.
Infinix Zero 5G 2023

Infinix is all set to launch a few smartphones in the country. It recently confirmed the release of the Infinix Note 12i, and now, it has officially revealed the launch date of the Infinix Zero 5G 2023. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra hands-on video, camera features, and colors leaked ahead of launch

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 series will launch next month and is expected to come in the budget range. Let’s take a look. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let you send photos in original quality

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 India launch date

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 series is all set to go official on February 4, 2023. The Zero 5G 2023 will be a successor to the Zero 5G launched last year under Rs 20,000. Also Read - Google's ChatGPT competitor is launching in May this year

Having said that, we expect the new 2023 version to also arrive at around Rs 20,000. The device is confirmed to arrive in the White shade and other colors including Coral Orange and Submarine Black may accompany it at launch.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 specifications

The Zero 5G 2023 has already made its global debut and we expect it to come with the same specs sheet in India. The smartphone has a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset paired with Mali-G68 GPU. It has up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

It has triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The main camera is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps. It features a 16MP camera on the front for taking selfies.

As for the battery, it packs a 5,000mAh cell with support for 33W fast charging. It has a side-facing fingerprint scanner for security. It runs on Android 12 OS out of the box with XOS 12 on top.

It has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. It has 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and GPS support for connectivity.

  • Published Date: January 22, 2023 3:47 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

New Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leak reveals everything
Mobiles
New Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leak reveals everything
WhatsApp is getting a big update soon

Apps

WhatsApp is getting a big update soon

Google's ChatGPT competitor is launching soon

News

Google's ChatGPT competitor is launching soon

ICC falls prey to a phishing attack, loses Rs 20 crore

News

ICC falls prey to a phishing attack, loses Rs 20 crore

Infinix Note 12i India launch date confirmed

News

Infinix Note 12i India launch date confirmed

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google's ChatGPT competitor is launching soon

ICC falls prey to a phishing attack, loses Rs 20 crore

Infinix Note 12i India launch date confirmed

BharOS is here: All you need to know

Govt. release new endorsement guidelines for social media influencers

BharOS is here: All you need to know

Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

iQOO 11 5G India model's first impressions

INOX's AmpliX seat sound debuts in Mumbai: Quick Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?