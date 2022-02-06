comscore Infinix Zero 5G India launch on Feb 14: Looks like the Oppo Find X3 Pro
Infinix Zero 5G will come in at least two colour options: Black and Yellow. It will come with support for 13 5G bands, and will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with UFS 3.1 storage.

Infinix will be launching its first 5G smartphone, dubbed Zero 5G in India on February 14 at 12 PM IST. Ahead of the launch, Flipkart has set up a teaser microsite revealing key features of the upcoming smartphone. Infinix India CEO Anish Kapoor has already teased the design of the phone via Twitter, showcasing the device from the back, confirming the presence of a triple rear camera setup. Also Read - Tecno Pova 5G India launch date revealed: Here's a close look at the phone

Infinix Zero 5G: Expected price in India

The company is yet to reveal the official price of the Infinix Zero 5G in the country. However, Kapoor during an interview with India Today revealed that the brand’s first 5G-enabled smartphone will cost less than Rs 20,000. Also Read - Apple reportedly getting ready to launch new iPhone SE, iPad Air, Mac Mini on March 8

Infinix Zero 5G: Specifications

Infinix Zero 5G key specifications have already been listed online on Flipkart’s dedicated microsite for the device. According to the microsite, the device will sport a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. At the front, it will sport a hole-punch display to accommodate the front camera. The device will also come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and will feature a look similar to the Oppo Find X3 Pro. Also Read - Airlines won’t face interference from 5G frequencies in India: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The device will come in at least two colour options: Black and Yellow. It will come with support for 13 5G bands, and will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with UFS 3.1 storage.

If past leaks are to be believed, the Infinix Zero 5G will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will come with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. The device will run Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own XOS 10 skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Reports also suggest that the device will come with a 48-megapixel primary camera at the back along with two ultra wide telephoto shooters.

  • Published Date: February 6, 2022 7:04 PM IST

