Infinix Zero 5G India launch teased: Here s what we know so far

Infinix confirmed last month that it is working on its first 5G smartphone – Infinix Zero 5G. This smartphone has been listed on Google Play Console. Now, MySmartPrice has received exclusive information about the India launch of the upcoming Inifinix Zero 5G smartphone. Also Read - Infinix Zero 5G is expected to launch in January 2022 with the triple camera setup

The report has quoted sources that the Infinix Zero 5G smartphone can be offered with Mediatek Dimensity 900 processor. Along with this, this phone can be provided with a uni-curve design and 120Hz refresh rate display. The tech giant has also teased the upcoming smartphone via its official Twitter handle stating ‘From zero everything came and into zero everything merges. Get ready to witness zero in an all-new avatar.’ Also Read - Infinix to launch new smartphone in India today at 3PM: How to watch live and what we know so far

To recall, XDA Developers revealed some key details of the smartphone earlier. The device is expected to debut as the Zero series smartphone. The picture shared by the publication indicates that with the punch-hole display in this phone, the back of the device will get a shiny look.

Specifications

Infinix Zero 5G smartphone will be given a punch hole notch cutout with a bezel-less display. Along with this, a triple rear camera and LED flash will be provided in the phone’s back panel. This phone can be offered in two color options. The volume button on the phone’s left side and the power button with a fingerprint scanner can be given on the right.

The Infinix Zero 5G will reportedly feature a punch-hole cutout at the top center along with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. As per the report, it might come with a triple camera unit protruding at the back, including a 48MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto snapper. There could be a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calling on the front.

The handset is speculated to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080×2460 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset along with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It will house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.