Infinix Zero 5G is expected to launch in January 2022 with the triple camera setup

Mobiles

Reports suggest that the Zero 5G will come with Android 11 with the company's XOS skin and a 6.7-inch Full HD + AMOLED display with 1,080x2,460-pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Infinix Zero 5G

Image Credit: TechArena24

Hong Kong’s smartphone maker Infinix is soon ready to bring its affordable 5G smartphone to the Indian market. The company’s first 5G phone will be named Infinix Zero 5G. According to the report, Dimension 900 SoC chipset will be used in this phone. Apart from this, the display of this phone is also going to be very special. Super AMOLED display can be given in Infinix Zero 5G, which is expected to have a refresh rate of 120Hz.

As per new leak reports, the device will feature a triple camera stack with a square-shaped module, just like the Oppo Find X3 Pro. It comes with two flash modules with warm and light adjustments. The renders showcase the design of the smartphone with a triple camera unit.

Infinix Zero 5G specifications

As per renders, the resolution of the primary sensor will be 48MP. However, the other two auxiliary sensors are telephoto and ultra-wide-angle lenses. Reports claim that an Ultra-wide-angle lens can work as a macro lens. In addition, the smartphone can launch with colors like black, blue, and red.

Reports suggest that the Zero 5G will come with Android 11 with the company’s XOS skin and a 6.7-inch Full HD + AMOLED display with 1,080×2,460-pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

As far as the front camera is concerned, the smartphone might feature a selfie shooter inside the punch-hole notch centered on the display panel. For selfies and video calls, the upcoming smartphone is said to have a 16MP shooter.

Earlier, the Infinix Zero 5G was listed on Google Play Console, revealing that the smartphone will feature MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. For power, this phone will get a 5000mAh battery, which will support 33W fast charging. For connectivity, features like 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack are available in this phone.

  • Published Date: December 27, 2021 12:24 PM IST

