Infinix Zero 5G launched in India: Check specs, price, and more details

Infinix Zero 5G has been launched. Some of the key features of the Infinix Zero 5G include -- 120Hz refresh rate, a triple rear camera unit, MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, fast charging support, and more.

Infinix Zero 5G Camera

Infinix Zero 5G has been launched in India. This is the first 5G smartphone that the smartphone manufacturer has unveiled in the country. Some of the key features of the Infinix Zero 5G include — 120Hz refresh rate, a triple rear camera unit, MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, fast charging support, and more. Also Read - Infinix Zero 5G India launch on Feb 14: Looks like the Oppo Find X3 Pro

Infinix Zero 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage model. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart starting February 18. It comes in two colours — Cosmic Black and Skylight Orange. Also Read - Infinix launches first laptop InBook X1 in India at starting price of Rs 35,999: Check specifications

Infinix Zero 5G specifications

As far as specs are concerned, the Infinix smartphone comes packed with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS LTPS display with 1080×2460 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging out of the box. Also Read - Infinix INBook X1 laptop launch date revealed, to be priced under Rs 40,000: Check details

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It includes an additional 5GB of virtual RAM. There’s support for expandable storage by up to 256GB storage via microSD card. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 11-based XOS 10.

In terms of camera specs, the phone includes a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a 48-megapixel primary rear sensor, a 13-megapixel portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom support, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a quad-LED flash. On the front, the smartphone includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera with dual-LED flash. It also includes a fingerprint sensor, 5G, Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

  • Published Date: February 14, 2022 5:34 PM IST

