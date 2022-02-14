comscore Infinix Zero 5G launching in India today: Here's how it can be a tough competition for Tecno Pova 5G
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Infinix Zero 5G to launch in India today: How to watch the live stream, price, specifications
News

Infinix Zero 5G to launch in India today: How to watch the live stream, price, specifications

Mobiles

The smartphone will be unveiled at 12 pm. All updates from the launch of the Infinix Zero 5G phone will be available on Infinix's official social media handle, YouTube channel, and Flipkart. The sale of the phone will also be from the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

infinix zero 5G (1)

Image: Infinix

Infinix is ​​set to introduce its first 5G smartphone, Infinix Zero 5G, in India today, i.e., February 14. The company has confirmed that it will launch the Infinix Zero 5G via Flipkart. Also Read - Infinix Zero 5G India launch on Feb 14: Looks like the Oppo Find X3 Pro

How to watch a live stream

The smartphone will be unveiled at 12 pm. All updates from the Infinix Zero 5G phone launch will be available on Infinix’s official social media handle, YouTube channel, and Flipkart. The sale of the phone will also be from the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Also Read - Infinix Zero 5G teased on Twitter with key specifications, design, and more

The latest 5G handset from the brand will be equipped with several first in segment features such as MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, fast charging, liquid cooling technology, and more. But nothing can be said about its price in India yet. However, it is believed that the company will launch this smartphone in India at a very affordable price. Also Read - Infinix Zero 5G is expected to launch in January 2022 with the triple camera setup

Infinix Zero 5G price in India, Infinix Zero 5G specifications, Infinix Zero 5G, Infinix, Flipkart

(Image: Infinix)

Infinix Zero 5G Price

According to the report, the Infinix Zero 5G has 8GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage, priced at Rs 24,990. However, it will be available for purchase for Rs 18,990. As is known, the device will be available for sale exclusively through Flipkart. As of now, there is no information about the date of purchase of the device. It comes in three colors in the global markets, namely Cosmic Black, Horizon Blue, and Skylight Orange.

Infinix Zero 5G Specifications

Features like 120Hz refresh rate and AMOLED display can be given in Infinix Zero 5G. It is expected to get a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset can be provided in the phone, with which 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It can be launched with Android 11.

For photography, a triple rear camera can be given in Infinix Zero 5G, whose primary sensor will be 48MP. The second will be a 13MP bokeh lens, and the third a 2MP depth sensor. It is expected to sport a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone will likely pack a 5000mAh battery with a 33W standard charger.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 14, 2022 10:13 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 14, 2022 10:24 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Infinix Zero 5

Infinix Zero 5

3

17999

Android Nougat with XOS 3.0
MediaTek Helio P25 Octa-Core 2.6GHz Processor
12-MP (Wide angle lens) + 13-MP (Telephoto lens)

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day with a 3D maze game
News
Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day with a 3D maze game
5G spectrum auction in India likely to be held in May 2022

Telecom

5G spectrum auction in India likely to be held in May 2022

Indian government issues ban order for 54 Chinese apps: Report

Apps

Indian government issues ban order for 54 Chinese apps: Report

Infinix Zero 5G launching in India today: Here's how it can be a tough competition for Tecno Pova 5G

Mobiles

Infinix Zero 5G launching in India today: Here's how it can be a tough competition for Tecno Pova 5G

Apple's upcoming iPhone SE model enters mass production: Report

Mobiles

Apple's upcoming iPhone SE model enters mass production: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day with a 3D maze game

Infinix Zero 5G launching in India today: Here's how it can be a tough competition for Tecno Pova 5G

WhatsApp Communities are coming to iPhones

Nokia G21 with 5,050mAh battery launched: Check price, specs, availability

End of COVID? Amazon says vaccinated warehouse workers can work without mask

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

Live streaming trends to watch out in 2022

Valentine's Day: Watch out for romance frauds on online dating apps

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: What has changed?

How Galaxy S22 Ultra stacks up against iPhone 13 Pro Max

Related Topics

Related Stories

Infinix Zero 5G launching in India today: Here's how it can be a tough competition for Tecno Pova 5G

Mobiles

Infinix Zero 5G launching in India today: Here's how it can be a tough competition for Tecno Pova 5G
Infinix Zero 5G India launch on Feb 14: Looks like the Oppo Find X3 Pro

Mobiles

Infinix Zero 5G India launch on Feb 14: Looks like the Oppo Find X3 Pro
Infinix Zero 5G India launch teased: Here s what we know so far

Mobiles

Infinix Zero 5G India launch teased: Here s what we know so far
Infinix Zero 5G expected to launch in January 2022 with triple camera setup: Check features, specifications, price

Mobiles

Infinix Zero 5G expected to launch in January 2022 with triple camera setup: Check features, specifications, price
Infinix to launch new smartphone in India today at 3PM: How to watch live and what we know so far

News

Infinix to launch new smartphone in India today at 3PM: How to watch live and what we know so far

हिंदी समाचार

5G का इंतजार खत्म! मई में होगी स्पेक्ट्रम की नीलामी

टेक्नो के सस्ते और पहले 5G फोन की सेल आज, फ्री में मिलेगा पावरबैंक

Redmi Note 11 की सेल आज दोपहर 12 बजे, इस तरह मिलेगा 1000 रुपये का डिस्काउंट

वीवो के 50MP कैमरे और 5000mAh बैटरी वाले सस्ते फोन की पहली सेल आज, मिलेंगे कमाल के ऑफर

Happy Valentine’s Day 2022: WhatsApp Stickers के जरिए इस तरह भेजें बधाई

Latest Videos

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

Hands On

BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India
Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day with a 3D maze game
News
Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day with a 3D maze game
Infinix Zero 5G launching in India today: Here's how it can be a tough competition for Tecno Pova 5G

Mobiles

Infinix Zero 5G launching in India today: Here's how it can be a tough competition for Tecno Pova 5G
WhatsApp Communities are coming to iPhones

Apps

WhatsApp Communities are coming to iPhones
Nokia G21 with 5,050mAh battery launched: Check price, specs, availability

Mobiles

Nokia G21 with 5,050mAh battery launched: Check price, specs, availability
End of COVID? Amazon says vaccinated warehouse workers can work without mask

News

End of COVID? Amazon says vaccinated warehouse workers can work without mask

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers