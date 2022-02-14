Infinix Zero 5G launching in India today: Here's how it can be a tough competition for Tecno Pova 5G

Infinix is ​​set to introduce its first 5G smartphone, Infinix Zero 5G, in India today, i.e., February 14. The company has confirmed that it will launch the Infinix Zero 5G via Flipkart. Also Read - Infinix Zero 5G India launch on Feb 14: Looks like the Oppo Find X3 Pro

How to watch a live stream

The smartphone will be unveiled at 12 pm. All updates from the Infinix Zero 5G phone launch will be available on Infinix’s official social media handle, YouTube channel, and Flipkart. The sale of the phone will also be from the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Also Read - Infinix Zero 5G teased on Twitter with key specifications, design, and more

The latest 5G handset from the brand will be equipped with several first in segment features such as MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, fast charging, liquid cooling technology, and more. But nothing can be said about its price in India yet. However, it is believed that the company will launch this smartphone in India at a very affordable price. Also Read - Infinix Zero 5G is expected to launch in January 2022 with the triple camera setup

Infinix Zero 5G Price

According to the report, the Infinix Zero 5G has 8GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage, priced at Rs 24,990. However, it will be available for purchase for Rs 18,990. As is known, the device will be available for sale exclusively through Flipkart. As of now, there is no information about the date of purchase of the device. It comes in three colors in the global markets, namely Cosmic Black, Horizon Blue, and Skylight Orange.

Infinix Zero 5G Specifications

Features like 120Hz refresh rate and AMOLED display can be given in Infinix Zero 5G. It is expected to get a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset can be provided in the phone, with which 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It can be launched with Android 11.

For photography, a triple rear camera can be given in Infinix Zero 5G, whose primary sensor will be 48MP. The second will be a 13MP bokeh lens, and the third a 2MP depth sensor. It is expected to sport a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone will likely pack a 5000mAh battery with a 33W standard charger.