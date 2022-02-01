comscore Infinix Zero 5G to launch on February 8 in India with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC: Check specifications, design, price
Infinix Zero 5G to launch on February 8 in India with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC

The Infinix Zero 5G will be brought with a punch-hole display, and the phone will come in Black and Orange colors. Looking at the orange variant, it seems that it will be given a leather back.

Infinix is set to debut its first 5G smartphone in India. The tech giant will unveil Infinix Zero 5G on February 8. As per tipster Abhishek Yadav, the company could launch this smartphone with Mediatek Dimensity 900, LPDDR5, UFS 3.1, and 13 5G bands. Also Read - Union Budget app: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2022 - 2023 in a digital format

Last week, XDA Developers shared live shots of the upcoming Infinix phone that revealed the Dimensity 900 chip and 48MP camera on the device. Also Read - Explained | SIM vs eSIM vs iSIM

Price

As per the previous report, the price of Infinix Zero 5G will be $ 350 (about Rs 26,200). According to another report, Infinix CEO Anish Kapoor said that the first 5G-enabled smartphone from the brand could be priced under Rs 20,000. The price information has not been made official by the company. Also Read - Sony PlayStation State of Play announced, Gran Turismo 7 gameplay to be revealed

Design

The Infinix Zero 5G will be brought with a punch-hole display, and the phone will come in Black and Orange colors. Looking at the orange variant, it seems that it will be given a leather back. The power button on the right side of the device will also act as a fingerprint scanner. The phone’s rear camera setup will come with three cameras, and two units of LED flash will be seen with it.

Specifications

The upcoming Infinix Zero 5G will run on Android 11 and be based on XOS 10. It will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and Arm Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. In addition, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage can also be given in it.

As far as camera features are concerned, the Infinix Zero 5G will have a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, telephoto sensor, and ultra-wide-angle sensor. According to a report by XDA Developers, its primary camera will have a 40-megapixel sensor with 30X optical zoom. In addition, a 16-megapixel selfie sensor can be given in the Infinix smartphone.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Zero 5G include 5G, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In addition, microSD card support and a fingerprint scanner are also said to be provided. It will be powered by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Published Date: February 1, 2022 9:06 AM IST
  • Published Date: February 1, 2022 9:06 AM IST

Best Sellers