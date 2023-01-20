Infinix last month launched the Zero Ultra smartphone with notable features like the 180W charging speed and a 200MP primary camera. Now, the brand appears to be gearing up for the release of its high-end Zero-series laptop dubbed Infinix Zero Book Ultra. Also Read - Top 5 mid-premium smartphones to play Genshin Impact

The Infinix Zero Book Ultra is claimed to disrupt the market with its Intel Core i9 processor and up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Let’s take a look. Also Read - Drive with full safety: Check out these upcoming SUV models with airbags

Infinix Zero Book Ultra Flipkart page, specifications

Ahead of the official release timeline, Flipkart has started promoting the Zero Book Ultra on its shopping portal. The laptop’s landing page has been up on the website for some time and it’s been now updated with some interesting information. Also Read - Stream unlimited with these high data plans from Jio and Airtel

The Flipkart page of the laptop confirms the Infinix Zero Book Ultra to be powered by the Intel Core i9 12th generation processor. It will be paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

The laptop will also come with a quick switch on the right spine having three options: Eco, Balance, and Overboost. As you’d expect, the Overboost mode will offer full power in the laptop for doing intense tasks.

The Eco mode may help with the battery, though it’s yet to be confirmed. Speaking of battery, the laptop is expected to have a 70Wh battery with 100W fast charging support. It will likely run on the latest Windows 11 software.

Apart from the laptop, Infinix is also expected to launch two more devices in the country. Rumors have it that the company may launch an entry-level phone dubbed Infinix Note 12i and a mid-range device named Infinix Zero 5G 2023.

The former is expected to be a 4G handset with MediaTek’s Helio chipset, while the latter will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. With that chipset, the Zero 5G 2023 will rival the newly released Redmi Note 12 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+.