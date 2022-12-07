comscore Infinix Zero series launch set for December 20 in India: Check details
News

Infinix Zero series to launch on December 20 in India: All you need to know

Mobiles

Infinix Zero series could come with multiple phones including Zero 5G 2023.

Highlights

  • Infinix Zero Series is set to launch on December 20 in India.
  • The series could have different phones including the Zero 5G 2023.
  • Infinix may launch the Zero series phones with new Dimensity 1080 SoC.
Infinix Zero 5G 2023

Infinix has scheduled a launch event on December 20 for its upcoming Zero series phones. The Zero series is expected to have different phones and may have the Infinix Zero 5G 2023, which was released in the global market recently. Also Read - Infinix Hot 20 Play goes up for sale on Flipkart: Check details

The Infinix Zero 5G was launched with a new Dimensity 1080 chipset by MediaTek for under Rs 20,000. Let’s take a look at the details. Also Read - Infinix Hot 20 Play with a 6.82-inch 90Hz display and 6,000mAh battery unveiled

Infinix Zero series launch, Zero 5G 2023 specifications

Infinix Zero series will launch on December 20 in India. The brand hasn’t confirmed what device it is releasing, however, the recently launched Zero 5G 2023 may land in India. Alongside this, we may also see the Infinix Zero Ultra smartphone. Also Read - Infinix Hot 20 5G launched with 120Hz display, dual cameras, and 12 5G bands

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 sports a 6.78-inch punch-hole IPS display with a Full-HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. The screen has thin bezels on three sides and a noticeable chin at the bottom. The panel has a 120Hz refresh rate.

It features a triple camera system at the rear with a 50MP main lens and two 2MP sensors. On the front, it has a 16MP camera for taking selfies. The rear camera is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30 fps, mainly owing to the chipset inside.

The smartphone is powered by the newly released MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with Arm Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. It has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Both the RAM as well as the storage is upgradable via virtual RAM and microSD card. It supports 5GB of virtual RAM and up to 256GB of additional storage.

As far as the battery is concerned, the device packs a 5,000mAh cell with support for 33W fast charging. The battery can be charged via the USB Type-C port at the bottom. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.

It has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth for connectivity. The smartphone boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has XOS 12 on top.

  • Published Date: December 7, 2022 7:11 PM IST
